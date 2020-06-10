22 States See Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Across 22 states, the U.S. is now seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

It comes as the U.S. approaches 2 million of the world’s more than 7 million total cases.

Many areas that had been hit the hardest over the past few months are starting to see declining numbers.

New York is now in phase one of reopening, but many states with early reopening are starting to see an increase in cases.

Florida saw an increase of about 46% over the past week just as most of the state entered its second reopening phase.

Many health officials and state leaders are reminding everyone that the virus is still here and safety precautions still should be followed.

According to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature, the shutdowns prevented about 62 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including nearly 4.8 million in the U.S.