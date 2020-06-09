Virtual Enrichment Classes Now Available at Mid Michigan College

Many secondary educational institutions across Michigan are being extra cautious due to COVID-19, by offering a vast amount of courses both online and on-campus. This gives the students, faculty members, and employees a way to remain safe while continuing education.

Mid Michigan College based out of Harrison has been offering a wide range of skill-building classes that goes beyond general education. From jams and jellies to mountain biking basics, you can easily learn a new skill from the comfort of home.

Many of their Lifelong Learning Courses are ‘free’ and are either available on-campus or the web, and taught by experienced, educated, and certified hobbyists and professionals.

Here are some of the courses for the rest of June 2020:

June 10 – Birdscaping – “In this two-part series you will learn how to “birdscape” your yard to attract more birds. In the first session, learn how to attract and feed birds in your yard as well as identify common birds.”

June 16 – Jams & Jellies – “Are you thinking about preserving food at home this summer? Please join MSU Extension to learn home food preserving methods and valuable resources to ensure the safety of the food you preserve at home.”

