The Roscommon Zoo Reopens Gates to More Than 120 Domestic, Exotic Animals

The Roscommon Zoo opened their gates this week for visitors to explore their more than 120 animals.

Two weeks behind schedule, the Roscommon Zoo had to postpone their opening because of the lack of materials and labor due to the coronavirus.

Now, guests are welcomed back to the zoo and explore their many domestic and exotic animals.

Andrew Gehringer, owner of The Roscommon Zoo, says “I think people in general just gravitate towards animals and when an animal comes and takes a treat from your hand and you get that interaction with them, it just brightens your day, puts a smile on your face.”

No masks are required, the only thing Gehringer asks is to sanitize before and after you leave.