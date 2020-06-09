The Michigan Artist Gallery Unveils ‘Out of the Woods’ Art Collection

The Michigan Artist Gallery in Traverse City recently reopened its doors to the public and invites everyone to enjoy their latest collection.

Out of the Woods: Mammals, Memories, and Mud features work from local clay artists – Leanne Schnepp, Cynthia Marks, Lisa Farris, Michelle Tock York, and Corey & Stacey Bechler.

The artwork itself is imaginative and calls upon the beauty – and sometimes strange aspects of nature.

“Many of them do focus on mammals and the woodland creatures. Some fanciful, some real, but it is a beautiful show,” the owner, Sue Ann Round mentions. “We have it all virtually online, but it is so much better in person. So we do encourage people to come out and see this beautiful show”.

The art exhibit will be running through July 31 – both virtually and at their Michigan Artist Gallery location at 317A East Front St. in Traverse City. Click here, for more information.