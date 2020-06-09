State Files Lawsuit Against Owner of Edenville, Sanford Dams

The state is taking more action to help people clean up after floods severely damaged parts of Midland County.

Tuesday Michigan filed a lawsuit against Boyce Hydro, who owns the Edenville and Sanford dams.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation, civil fines and the cleanup and restoration of the damage.

This suit also demands Boyce fully inspect the parts of the Edenville dam that are still standing.

They say the response by Boyce has been much too slow to the damage, and they need to be held responsible.

“This suit seeks to hold the dam owners accountable for the damage they caused and recoup the money the taxpayers have spent responding to the ongoing emergency created by this devastating flood,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We know the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the dam’s failure. We can see already the devastating results of their inaction. This suit seeks an order requiring the dam owners to pay to remediate the harm they caused, and to take action to ensure it does not occur again.”

The lawsuit was filed by the department of the attorney general on behalf of the DNR and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.