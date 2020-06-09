State Files Lawsuit Against Boyce Hydro Over Midland Co. Dam Failures

The state taking legal action over massive floods that devastated parts of Midland County.

On Tuesday, the Department of the Attorney General filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the DNR.

That lawsuit is against Boyce Hydro, who owns the Edenville and Sanford dams.

People in Midland and Gladwin Counties want answers.

The lawsuit says the issues with the dams stem from Boyce’s negligence.

It demands compensation, civil fines, and the cleanup and restoration of the damage caused.

The eight-count suit also orders Boyce to repair all of the damages done to natural resources and to inspect the part of the Edenville dam that is still standing.