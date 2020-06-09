Science with Samantha: Tornado in a Bottle

The tornado in a bottle experiment explores the concept of centripetal force. This is an inward-facing force that pulls the water within the bottle toward the center of the circular path. This inward motion drives the water to the center, allowing air from the base bottle to push into the top bottle, and the water to circle down and out in a vortex. The effects of the centripetal force can be found all throughout the atmosphere in things such as water spouts, tornados, and hurricanes. Test it out for yourself!

Tornado in a Bottle

Ingredients Needed:

2 Liter Bottles (x’s 2) Water Tornado Tube (Purchase on Amazon) or Duck Tape & Metal Washer

Optional

Food Coloring Glitter Dish Soap Lava Lamp Fluid

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What is a force? Which way does the centripetal force point? What is your safety plan if there is a tornado threat in your area?

Experiment Steps: