Reading and Connectivity: Ferris State Alumni Virtual Book Club

The Ferris State University Alumni Association is helping students and graduates stay connected during the pandemic with a virtual Book Club.

The club was designed exclusively for alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of FSU in partnership with PBC Guru – a firm that specializes in book clubs. It is ‘free’ to join and easy to sign up. The goal is for club members to explore lifelong learning, personal growth, and connectivity/communication among their peers.

If you are a slow and easy-going reader, there is a two-month window in which the book must be read. The books that may be discussed include various New York Times Bestsellers, like The Power of Habit, An American Marriage, Manhattan Beach, A Gate at the Stairs, A Gentleman in Moscow, Once Upon a River, The Poisoned City, The Telomere Effect, and much more.

Their June to July selection is A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II.

For more information about the FSU Book Club – click here