President Trump on Law Enforcement: ‘99% of Them Are Great’

President Trump met with law enforcement officials to set up a plan moving forward to address ongoing problems.

The roundtable event at the White House allowed the president to meet with prominent figures in law enforcement from around the country.

The president says while you see a lot of bad in law enforcement, the majority of officers are doing the right thing.

“Sometimes you’ll see some horrible things, like we witnessed recently, but 99, I say 99.9, but let’s go with 99% of them are great, great people,” President Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not consider defunding police agencies on a national level.