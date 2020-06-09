Pentagon Lifts Travel Restrictions to Some Countries

Travel restrictions are changing just in time for anyone looking to take a summer trip.

You can now add 39 states and 5 countries to your list of places to travel.

The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to countries including Belgium, Germany, Japan and the U.K.

The restrictions were put in place to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some states still haven’t met criteria to allow travel including California, Florida and North Carolina.