Pandemic Update: New Cases Down in NYC, Up in 17 Other States

There are encouraging signs in what was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate of new infections in New York City has dropped to its lowest level since the outbreak began.

The city took its first steps towards reopening yesterday after 78 days of lockdown. Construction, manufacturing and retail can now offer in-store and curbside pickup.

It comes as states all around the country are loosening restrictions.

However, 17 states are reporting increases in average new cases.

Florida and Texas both reported at least 1,000 cases a day for six straight days.

Health experts say it was a spike they expected to see.

“It’s kind of a coming together of a perfect storm, if you will. We had the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of folks were being very lax and relaxed about precautions,” says former CDC epidemiologist Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. “We’ve been having a backdrop of states reopening. Plus all the protesters and these mass gatherings.”

President Trump is pushing for a vaccine by the fall, but many vaccine experts say having a vaccine by November is unlikely.