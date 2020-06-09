Out of this World Virtual Air and Space Summer Camps

Summer camps may not be held like they normally are this year. However, some virtual camps through the Michigan Air and Space Virtual Summer Camp program are helping up to one-hundred students in northern Michigan experience summer camp from home.

The topics include: living on Mars, astronaut training, drone racing, and several others. The MiSTEM Network Region 12, which covers several counties on the northeast side of Michigan’s lower peninsula and Region 9, covering counties in the northwest side of the lower peninsula was awarded $15,000 for the virtual summer camps. The Michigan Space Grant Consortium provided the grants. The camps are geared for 3rd to 12th graders.

Plus, the Northwest MiSTEM network will provide match funds and Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver also matched the grant through a program for underserved student groups.

The deadline to apply for the virtual camps is Monday, June 15th.

For more about the upcoming camp and scholarships which will be awarded to eligible students check out the links posted below when you apply.

To apply to the MiSTEM Network Region 9 camps covering Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford Counties click here.

To apply to the MiSTEM Network Region 12 camps covering Alpena, Alcona, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, and Roscommon Counties click here.