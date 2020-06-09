MTM On The Road: Gabe’s Frozen Custard Kicks Off Summer With All-Natural Custard

Gabe’s Frozen Custard in Traverse City makes delicious custard the old fashioned way, without any unnecessary ingredients.

They don’t use any stabilizers or preservatives and everything is all natural.

The cherry on top, they even use all locally-made products: dairy, sugar, eggs and honey.

Frozen custard is similar to ice cream but instead, egg yolks are added to give it a creamy and rich flavor.

Gabe’s has tons of flavors with dozens of places to pick up your favorite.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at how it’s all made.