Michigan State Police Need Help Finding Man Wanted for Assault

Michigan State Police need help finding a wanted man.

The Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team is searching for 56-year-old Charles Rogers.

Rogers is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

MSP say Rogers is believed to be in northern Michigan, and is known to frequent the Cadillac and Manton areas. He also has ties to Paradise and Rudyard.

Rogers is 6’02” with brown-white hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Rogers might be, contact the Wexford County Silent Observer tip line at (231) 779-9215 or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.

Michigan State Police wants to remind people that anyone who helps him avoid arrest will be charged with assisting/harboring a known felony fugitive.