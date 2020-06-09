Michigan Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 59,107 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,698 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 58,999 confirmed cases with 5,673 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 5, 42,041 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The annual Mackinac Policy Conference has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual meeting of business, political and other leaders on Mackinac Island had been moved from late May to August.

But Tuesday, the chamber said it will not convene groups of 50 or more people for the rest of the year.

The group’s president says they are exploring other ways to curate conversation and push policy change.

The group will debut a digital series in late summer with a focus on Michigan’s COVID-19 response, economic recovery, racial injustice and achieving equity, and the 2020 election.

There are encouraging signs in what was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate of new infections in New York City has dropped to its lowest level since the outbreak began.

The city took its first steps towards reopening yesterday after 78 days of lockdown. Construction, manufacturing and retail can now offer in-store and curbside pickup.

It comes as states all around the country are loosening restrictions.

However, 17 states are reporting increases in average new cases.

Florida and Texas both reported at least 1,000 cases a day for six straight days.

Health experts say it was a spike they expected to see.

President Trump is pushing for a vaccine by the fall, but many vaccine experts say having a vaccine by November is unlikely.

The World Health Organization now says it’s rare for asymptomatic coronavirus patients to spread COVID-19.

The WHO analyzed data from countries that perform contact tracing.

It found people who test positive but have absolutely no symptoms rarely infect someone else.

The WHO says some people who think they have no symptoms actually have mild or unusual ones-and can pass on the virus. Those patients can start off feeling okay but later get sick.

Travel restrictions are changing just in time for anyone looking to take a summer trip.

You can now add 39 states and 5 countries to your list of places to travel.

The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to countries including Belgium, Germany, Japan and the U.K.

The restrictions were put in place to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Some states still haven’t met criteria to allow travel including California, Florida and North Carolina.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.