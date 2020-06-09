Mason County Law Enforcement Discuss Federal Police Reform Legislation

House Democrats in Washington unveiled legislation Monday aimed at reforming police departments across the country.

The legislation comes in response to the death of George Floyd and countless protests against police brutality.

The law enforcement legislation unveiled Monday in Washington would ban the use of choke holds, eliminate no-knock warrants in drug related cases and create a national police misconduct registry.

“I think anytime you try to have the federal government or the state dictate on a national or state level what is appropriate across the board for law enforcement is going to be problematic. I understand the feelings of the community and the concerns people have but what may be right in Oakland County isn’t necessarily right and proper in Ontonagon County,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal says now is a critical time for the police profession.

“We have to look at our training and look at upping our training in certain areas which I totally agree with. I think we have to do it reoccurring,” said Kozal.

The legislation currently has 200 supporters between the house and the senate, but Sheriff Cole says broad federal legislation likely won’t have the answers to every problem facing every community and police department.

“Often when you try to dictate policy based on emotion it falls apart because once the emotion is over people forget and they shouldn’t forget. I think there is room for improvement in a lot of the areas of the state and of the nation but those improvements vary on different levels. And I think it’s very crucial for law enforcement leaders to have a pulse on their community on what’s going on so they can best serve their community,” said Cole.