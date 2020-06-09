Kirtland Community College Welcomes Students Back On Campus in Soft Reopening

Kirtland Community College welcomed students back to campus this week.

“Some of those students are needed in the workforce and so that’s important,” says President of Kirtland Community College Tom Quinn.

Students and staff and staff are checked in at the door by taking a brief survey and temperature check. Classes are on campus are staggered and limited to programs that require hands on learning, like health care and cosmetology.

“We have students here that were within two days of graduation when we had to close our facility and they couldn’t finish all of their laboratory work,” says Quinn.

Students at Kirtland Community College were also eager to get back into the classroom.

Emily Christian, a cardiac sonography student, says, “You can learn out of a book but using the machine you just learn so much more faster and it’s just sticks with you more.”

Julie Sheltrown, a cosmetology student says that the reopening allowed her to get back on schedule to graduate on time. “Obviously the coronavirus put us a little bit behind, but able to get back and be able to finish my degree and be able to get into the workforce.”

So that when it’s not a mannequin under Julie’s fingers, she has the experience to succeed.

“I definitely missed being here, missed the instructors, missed my fellow students,” says Sheltrown.