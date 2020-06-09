Kinross Police Need Help Identifying Suspect Who Stole DPW Vehicle

Stolen Vehicle 4

Stolen Vehicle 3

Stolen Vehicle 2

Stolen Vehicle 1



Stolen Vehicle 5

Police in Chippewa County need your help identifying a man they say stole a vehicle and trying to enter a home that wasn’t his.

The Kinross Police Department says a man stole a 2012 Chevy Equinox from the Kinross DPW around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say shortly after, a resident noticed a suspicious vehicle at a neighbor’s house on Kallio Road. The resident confronted the suspect and recorded the incident.

Police say the suspect attempted to enter the home.

He was last seen heading south on Kallio Road toward Hantz Road near Rudyard.

If you have any information or see the stolen vehicle, call 911.