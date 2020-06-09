Houston Memorial for George Floyd Draws Crowd

Thousands turned out in Houston to pay their respects to George Floyd.

His death in the custody of Minneapolis Police continues to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality in America.

The memorial brought the Floyd family together with others grieving George’s Loss.

The family says the protests happening around the country are working. In Minneapolis, the city council announced plans to “dismantle” the police department.

The president of the Minneapolis City Council says their community is ready to re-imagine policing. Now other law enforcement officials are also demanding change.

A new Police Reform Bill has been introduced in Washington that could soon change national standards.