House Subcommittee Hears Testimony On Nursing Home COVID-19 Struggles

Some of the most unreliable COVID-19 reporting numbers are coming from nursing homes across the state and that’s where they are seeing the biggest clusters of deaths in Michigan.

Now the state is looking into how to fix these mistakes. A House committee took testimony on the issue Tuesday morning.

The state figured that nursing homes could handle elderly patients with COVID-19 better then other facilities but it became controversial when sick patients were put in the same building as healthy residents. The state is now looking at the fallout of that decision and what can be done going forward.

“I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” says Representative Sue Allor, of Wolverine.

Nearly 70% of Michigan COVID deaths have been people 70 and over. Many living in one of the state’s 350+ nursing homes. Many out there after being found positive for the virus.

“We had capacity building in the hospital systems and there was tremendous pressure to discharge individuals back in the long term settings,” says Melissa Samuels, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of Michigan

A common cry for all sectors fighting the virus, lack of resources are said to be the reason for the plan failing.

“If you have the resources, facilities can properly isolate and care for these individuals on the downside of the COVID virus,” says Samuels.

Given the number of cases and deaths in long term care facilities, it’s important to keep a tight count. That isn’t been the case.

“Is there a chance that some of these stats were potentially reported twice?” says Allor, “I don’t know if we got a real clear answer on that.”

“What we’ve been trying to do is to coordinate all of those recording elements so we’re doing it one time into one system and it’s connecting to both systems,” says Samuels.

As numbers continue to slow statewide, Michigan wants to make sure they are accurate and truly point towards recovery.

“We’re going to have to just keep probing,” says Allor, “To make sure the data is accurate.”