Great Start Collaborative Reacts to TCAPS Cut

The TCAPS board voted Monday night to discontinue its operation of the Great Start Readiness Program, and it has early childhood education leaders looking for solutions.

It’s expected to save the Traverse City district $125,000 this year. The board cut seven classrooms and teachers, serving more than 100 children. The school board voted 6-to-1 to lay off those teachers, and hopes another organization will take over the operations.

The Great Start Collaborative Coordinator in the region says she’s concerned because as many as 30% of child care providers have already indicated they may not reopen following the coronavirus crisis. “We’re struggling to find enough space for kids. We don’t know what families are going to need over the summer and in the fall. There’s so much we don’t know about how our region is going to be reopening and getting back to business,” according to Mary Manner.

Because of the pandemic, many families are already short on income. Manner says there’s a concern that parents will have to stay home and cut back on hours even more because of a lack of child care.

Board member Erica Moon-Mohr was the lone “no” vote on Monday night. She told her fellow board members she felt the decision was rushed; and also felt the newly hired Superintendent should have input for a program affecting “our most fragile students.”

Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said the decision and suggestion was his. He told the board it was an “uncomfortable” and “difficult” decision, but believes the district will make a commitment to work with any new partner to make sure the children are served. TCAPS is willing to offer its classroom space and buildings to a new operator of the GSRP.

Manner says she was surprised the issue was on Monday’s board agenda and went for an immediate vote. “I think we need to have some conversations before we even know what the possibilities are. Space in Traverse City for preschool programming is at a premium. There’s no quick and easy solution. Then you have to take into account, ‘who are our families most at risk’. To help prepare their children for school entry and to help with their childcare needs so they (the parents) can go to work.”

Manner adds, “Part of the challenge is staffing these programs. GSRP is a very high quality preschool program. Part of that high quality is it requires lead teachers and assistant teachers with certain kinds of credentials. And it’s kind of hard to find people with those credentials. That’s a challenge.” And finding a new partner or new applicant could mean tapping into the TBAISD, private daycare operators, or places like Munson or NMC. “This means looking at this from a regional perspective to see who might be able to accept new students, where the greatest need is, and how we can make sure that we address the families that most need and benefit from this program.”

Some school board members did express an interest in revisiting the discussion if more funds were to become available, or if new partners could not be found before this fall.

For more information, see this 9&10 News story from Monday, June 8.