Good Reads from Brilliant Books: The Remarkable Inventions of Walter Mortinson by Quinn Sosna-Spear

Anthony Ascione, from Brilliant Books in Traverse City, gives us another excellent reading recommendation – The Remarkable Inventions of Walter Mortinson, written by Quinn Sosna-Spear

Walter Mortinson is a very intelligent boy who is caught in between helping his family’s mortuary business, or following his passion for creating ‘remarkable inventions’. His struggles become even bigger when one of his creations wreaked havoc in his hometown, Moormouth. After his mother gives him an ultimatum, his hopes for becoming something bigger were tossed away along with his inventions.

One day Walter receives a mysterious letter from Flaster Isle, and to his surprise, it’s from the famous inventor, Horace Flasterborn. From there, the adventure just begins after he steals his family’s hearse and travels to the far off land of inventions, creativity, and fantastic creatures to become an apprentice for Mr. Flasterborn.

“It’s just really fun. If you like Harry Potter, if you like Wizard of Oz, if you’re looking for that really fun escapee adventure this is the book. Definitely no real peril. Nothing really scary. It’s funny, it’s a little bit sad, but it’s just a story of a lot of heart… a lot of really good heart.”

