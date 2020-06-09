‘Concert on the Lawn’ Series Goes Virtual on the Airwaves

The Grand Traverse Pavillions was the usual home for a wonderful, summer concert series that featured local music groups – but now the series has gone retro. This summer, ‘Concerts on the Lawn’ will be exclusively on the radio through WCCW 107.5FM due to the pandemic. This will allow listeners to tune in and enjoy the music from their own ‘lawns’.

Their current line-up includes Jazz North, Gordon Lightfoot Tribute, Peter, Paul & Mary Remembered, Petoskey Steel Drum Band, K. Jones & The Benzie Playboys, and much more. Each pre-recorded concert will take place on the WCCW 107.5FM radio airwaves – Thursdays at 7 pm. Mariam Pico & Friends will be airing this Thursday, June 11 at 7 pm.

‘The Concerts on the Lawn’ series were used to not only highlight local musicians, and connect the community through music, but to help raise money for local charities, funds, and organizations. This time they are asking for donations through there virtual bucket to help aid the COVID-19 Fund, Beautification Fund, Benevolent Care Fund, Medical Therapy Equipment Fund, and the Employee Education Endowment Fund. Click here, to make your virtual donation.

For more information about Concerts on the Lawn Goes Radio-Retro – click here