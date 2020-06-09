Community Volunteers Cleaning Illegal Dumpsites in Manistee County

“This is my forest, this is your forest— this is everybody’s forest.” Cody Carlson is referring to the Manistee Huron National Forest. Countless breathtaking views met with countless illegal dumping sites…

The Dublin Heights Sports Club has created an on-going project called “Project Litter Bug”. A project aimed towards cleaning illegal dumpsites that have been sitting in the Manistee Huron National Forest for decades. “Cleaning the forest is nobody’s responsibility but at the same time it’s absolutely everybody’s responsibility,” explains President of the Dublin Heights Sports Club, Cody Carlson.

To date, this group has cleared over 75 cubic yards of waste— working with local agencies to properly dispose of the remnants. They have found things dating back to the early 1900’s.

“We’re not payed, we’re not funded, we’re just passionate,” says Cody. This group of local volunteers spends their free time cleaning up tires, glass bottles, furniture, hazardous waste, etc. All to protect the natural beauty Northern Michigan has to offer.

So why do people illegally dump their unwanted items? Oftentimes they find it boils down to a socio-economic issue. Disposing of these items properly can be pricey. “I think part of it is it’s really hard for low income people to find a place to throw away their items because it’s so expensive at dumps,” explains Pastor Tom Truax who has been volunteering since the beginning.

There are solutions to this. The group is encouraging people to find free recycling resources in their community or making phone calls before illegally dumping. Pastor Tom says, “I think if everyone takes a little ownership and does something little we’ll see big changes.”

If you would like more information on Project Litter Bug or would like help properly disposing of an unwanted item, call (231) 499-3098.