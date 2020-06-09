CAPS Parents Concern for Next School Year

Schools may have just gotten out for the year, but CAPS parents are looking ahead to next fall, especially with COVID-19.

“I think my major concerns are just preparation,” said CAPS parent Niki Schultz. “I think everyone did the best that they knew how at the time and so going forward into the fall, my biggest concern is just being prepared for whatever comes along.”

And that’s why CAPS created two committees to make sure the transition for next school year is as smooth as can be. One committee is for wellness, facilities, and technology while the other is focusing on instruction and teaching.

“We know that each student is different and each family dynamic is different and their circumstances are different,” said CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown. “Right now we are really focusing on meeting our students where they are and our families where they are and providing lots of choice for our families next year.”

These choices include sending students to school for in person learning, moving between school and home, and virtual at home learning. Parents can choose which method is best for their family through a survey sent out by the district on June 2.

According to Brown, about 77% of families that have taken the survey say in-person instruction is the best for them.

“I’m absolutely ready to send my kiddos back to school face to face learning,” said Schultz, who took the survey this week. “It was a challenge in the spring and I know that everyone was feeling it, parents, teachers, kiddos. I’m ready to send them back to school in the fall face to face.”

However, there are some families who are still unsure of what to do given the uncertainty of COVID-19. Andrea Day has three children in CAPS, and one son on the Autism Spectrum, and is concerned about how cleaning is going to work.

“How are they going to clean thoroughly between school days, from one day to the next?” said Day. “How do you clean buses? My boys that go to the junior high and middle school, they have to catch the bus.”

Day chose to be laid off from her job so she could spend the time teaching her three kids from home, but with the uncertainty in plans for the upcoming school year, she’s weighed several options.

“It’s hard on parents because we can’t make decisions on going back to work until we know what’s going with the school year,” said Day. “My husband and I even talked about homeschooling them for a year to get past all this and then putting them back into public schooling.”

Brown says while times are tough, everyone in CAPS is working together to make sure families are comfortable with their decision.

“It’s okay not to know. It’s okay to change your mind,” said Brown. “It’s just important to know that we are going to be prepared, we’re going to have a great start, we’re going to have lots of flexible options for our families.”