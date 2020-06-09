Bay Mills Indian Community Receives $900,000 Grant for New Boys & Girls Club Facility

The Bay Mills Boys and Girls Club has received a nearly one million dollar grant to construct a new facility.

The Bay Mills Indian Community announced they received a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

They say the current building has reached capacity and this new building would allow them the space to reach more youth.

They say this will mean so much for the community.

It’s going to be huge and an impact not just on our tribal children but a lot of community youth attends this programing as well,” said Rachel Burtt, Tribal Grants Coordinator and Councilperson for the Executive Council for Bay Mills Indian Community. “It’s going to have a major impact for years to come.”

Construction plans are in the works and is estimated to be done in 2022.