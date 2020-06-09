Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Missy, Eddie & Tina

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Missy, Eddie and Tina–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Missy.

Missy is still just a pup, but she is a quick learner.

Her previous owner didn’t show her the love she deserved, so she is a bit shy, but she is as sweet as could be.

She does well with other dogs but gets a bit nervous around small children.

If you’d like to meet Missy, you can find her at the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County in Big Rapids

Next up, we have Eddie.

Eddie is always on the lookout for squirrels and birds. When he is not bird watching, he is trying to get someone to pet him.

Eddie would do great as an indoor cat or as a cat that is free to roam outside. He truly has an adventurous spirit.

To adopt Eddie, you can go to the Lake County Animal Control.

Finally, we have Tina.

Tina is a Labrador retriever with a huge heart. She isn’t the most social and doesn’t like to spend a ton of time with other dogs.

Tina sometimes gets a little anxious when she is around other dogs, but she would still make a great addition to the right home.

She will return whatever love you give to her.

If you’d like to meet Tina, you can find her at Bellowood in Cedar Springs.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!