2020 Mackinac Policy Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The annual Mackinac Policy Conference has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual meeting of business, political and other leaders on Mackinac Island had been moved from late May to August.

But Tuesday, the chamber said it will not convene groups of 50 or more people for the rest of the year.

The group’s president says they are exploring other ways to curate conversation and push policy change.

The group will debut a digital series in late summer with a focus on Michigan’s COVID-19 response, economic recovery, racial injustice and achieving equity, and the 2020 election.