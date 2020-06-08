Tropical Storm Cristobal Makes Landfall

Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in Louisiana, bringing heavy wind and rain to states along the gulf coast.

This is already the third named storm this hurricane season and there are expected to be many more.

The city of New Orleans announced a shelter-in-place order as the storm rolled in Sunday evening.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for much of the Louisiana coastline, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of Florida. Right now, flooding is the biggest concern.

The storm will continue to progress north into Iowa and Wisconsin, an area that rarely sees tropical systems move through.