TCAPS Board Votes to Discontinue Great Start Readiness Program

We learned the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board voted to discontinue its Great Start Readiness Program.

TCAPS had seven Great Start Readiness Classrooms at six different elementary schools.

The program aimed to get 4-year-olds ready for kindergarten and was largely designed to help families with economic hardships.

On Monday, the board voted 6-1 to stop the program and lay off seven teachers.

Two of those teachers have already been reassigned to different TCAPS positions.