Some Restaurants Choose to Stay Closed as Others Begin to Reopen

Monday began the reopening phase throughout the state for restaurants and bars.

“It makes sense to allow us to open up and show what we really know and what we’ve been trained to do and I’m glad she did that and here we are today,” said Jim Holton, who owns Mountain Town Station, Camille’s Prime, Summit Smokehouse, and Alma Brewing Company.

However, some places decided to stay closed, including Mountain Town and Camille’s.

“Mountain Town is our largest restaurant that we have and it’s a very complicated menu and when we started to realize that the food supply was just not there yet we elected not to battle that,” said Holton.

Different ingredients and supplies are hard to find right now with everyone trying to reopen.

“When every restaurant opened up, we didn’t expect for her to do everybody, we thought there’d be other zones moving forward but she said everyone’s opening up,” added Holton. “So we all scrambled to get to our food providers and they said we didn’t have the supply for it.”

Even though the pandemic has been a tough time for the restaurant business, it’s given places time to improve. Mountain Town has renovated the inside and is adding more menu items.

“Actually there’s been a benefit of the down time, there really has been,” said Holton. “Cleaning, matienence, menu design, just a reset of everything.”

Camille’s is planning to return to dine-in services in the middle of June, while Mountain Town Station is looking at a July reopening.