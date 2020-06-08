Reed City Restaurant Says ‘Welcome Back’ to Dine-In Customers

Restaurants across the entire state can begin serving customers for dine-in meals.

It comes after the governor gave much of Northern Michigan the green light last month.

Businesses in Osceola County are excited to get back to work. Reed City’s Seven Slot Grille owner Dougles Wallace says he is prepared to welcome customers back.

“We’re just excited and full of energy at this point to just get going,” he says. “I’m hoping we’ll have to turn people away because we’re at 50% capacity all the time and things will go quickly back to the way they were.”

And Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams is ready to return to some sense of normalcy. He believes it’s time for businesses to reopen.

“These people losing their business, losing their houses, losing their way of life. That’s not American,” he says. “We’re not going to be the business police when it comes to you know if somebody opens early or not.”

After almost three months of having the doors closed, Wallace is ready—and his customers are too.

Because his customers, he says, are just like family.

“My regulars will be waiting at the door at 7, I’m almost sure of it,” Wallace says. “I’m excited to see people’s faces and smiles and see all the people we’ve been missing.”