New Zealand Reports No Active COVID-19 Cases

New Zealand is reporting zero active coronavirus cases for the first time since late February.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand.

The country has been praised for its early action and strict measures to battle the coronavirus.

New Zealand’s prime minister is also easing all domestic restrictions.

She says the country will most certainly see a new case again, but it’s focused on being prepared for them.