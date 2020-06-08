MTM On The Road: Off The Beaten Path at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is home to 71,000 acres of nature, history, and a ton of fun.

While you can’t go camping there just yet, there is so much to visit and see.

When most people think of Sleeping Bear, they may picture those famous sand dunes. But there are so many hidden gems within the park that many don’t know about.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are taking us on a little tour to show us some of these spots.

They visited Loon Lake, Trails End, the Dune Climb, Glen Haven, Port Oneida, Narada Lake and Good Harbor. If you’re interested in visiting these spots, you can find them all here.

For more information on Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, you can download their app here, which is also available on Google play.