Minneapolis Mayor Announces Plans to Heavily Defund Police Department

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced he is planning to heavily defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

The message came early Sunday morning before another day of protests began in response to the death of George Floyd.

Frey says that the decision isn’t about having everyone on his side, but about making the necessary changes.

Protest organizers want the money to be directed toward mental health resources, affordable housing and solutions for the opioid epidemic.

Frey says that anger, frustration and expressing your First Amendment right is always fair.

However, he is taking some heat at times but says he’s here for the city nonetheless.