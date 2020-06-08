Michigan Moves Into Phase 4 of Governor’s Reopening Plan

It’s a new day in Michigan.

The entire state is now in a new phase in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

While northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are preparing to go into a new phase themselves.

All of Michigan is now officially in phase 4 of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s six phase roadmap plan to reopen.

But most counties in our area and all of the U.P. have been in phase 4 for several weeks now.

Those areas will be bumped up to phase 5 Wednesday.

Now here’s what that means:

Businesses will still have to follow safety procedures, but crowd sizes and more events outside will be now be allowed.

Starting next Wednesday, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed in many areas of northern Michigan and outdoor gatherings can grow from 100 to 250 people.

The state will also allow performance and sporting venues to open with a larger capacity limit of 500.

Of course, social distancing of six feet must still be followed at any gathering.

Governor Whitmer says she is expecting all of Michigan to move into phase 5 by the Fourth of July.