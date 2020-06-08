Mason Co Stores, Restaurants Excited to Welcome Back Guests

Restaurants and stores in Mason County were able to open their doors Monday, after Governor Whitmer moved the entire state into stage four.

“We are thrilled to have people back in our restaurant again,” says House of Flavors owner Barry Neal.

Neal says he’s been looking forward to seeing the smiling faces of guests sitting at his tables.

“We had people who were waiting for us when we got here this morning, ready to come in and get back to action,” says Neal.

Monday, like many restaurants around the state, House of Flavors reopened their dining room to 50-percent capacity.

Neal says, “It was almost like we were nervous, not being able to do this for a while. It’s sort of like riding a bike though, you wonder if you still can do it; and yes, we can.”

Retail stores were also able to welcome customers through an open door.

Louann Reed, owner of ABC Kidz Consignment Shop in downtown Ludington, says, “I think people are just ready to get out and shop.”

For the past few weeks, retail shops like Reed’s have been restricted to appointments only, which she says was unpopular with her customers.

“Not everybody wants to make an appointment for retail, so that was a little hard,” says Reed.

Neal says although he’s cautiously optimistic for the future, today everything’s savory and sweet.

“Ice cream is about trying to be happy,” says Neal.