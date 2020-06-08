Ludington Chief of Fire Celebrates 50 Years

The City of Ludington is celebrating their chief of fire’s 50th anniversary.

Chief Jerry Funk has been volunteering with the Ludington Fire Department since June of 1970.

In 1994, he was promoted to Chief of Fire.

Funk says the last 50 years have been good and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I was thinking about retiring but then my wife passed away, so I think I’m going to stay a while longer yet just to give me something to do for a while, as long as i’m able to do it,” says Chief Funk.

Funk says even with 50 years on the job, he still gets that charge when there’s a call for help.