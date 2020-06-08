Cadillac Youth Group Holds Food Drive for Community

The Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church held a food drive Monday evening for those who are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The church’s youth groups, “Youth of His Message” and “We Are Called,” partnered with Feeding America to give food out to the community.

People were able to drive up to the church and receive produce and dairy products for free.

Feeding America provided 10,000 pounds of food to feed about 250 families.

“We felt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should help the community by distributing free food with a partnership with Feeding America,” said Samuel Girven, Assistant Communications Secretary. “We know a lot of people have lost their jobs and have felt an increased difficulty to purchase food for their families.”

The food drive was a substitute for the youth group’s monthly food trailer that services the homeless in the Cadillac area.