Lake Co. Sheriff Discusses Discovery of Human Remains as Missing Person Investigation Continues

A man was reported missing more than two years ago in Lake County.

Now investigators found human remains on the property where he was last seen.

Richard Ashbrook was reported missing in February of 2018.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from by family since November of 2017.

This weekend Lake County deputies found human remains at a home in Pleasant Plains Township.

It’s the same home where Ashbrook was living when he was reported missing.

“When it first came in we actually took it as a missing persons case, went over there, deputies did, and made contact, spoke with residents at the home, basically said the individual had taken off on his own accord and they did not know the whereabouts,” said Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin.

But the sheriff decided the case needed another look.

A tip came in last week that led investigators back to that same home over the weekend.

That’s when they found human remains buried in the yard.

“Basically after excavating to probably 3/4 of a yard we did find human remains. Obviously there’s more to the story when it comes to evidence and there’s things we have to do. Just because we do find the remains of the body doesn’t mean that we can put all the pieces together and come to a conclusion. We actually have the MSP crime lab and the forensics looking into it,” said Martin.

Investigators are now working to identify the remains, determine a cause of death and figure out why the remains were on this property.

“It’s going to be ongoing. We’re going to try and wrap it up as soon as we can, but at the end of the day we have to make sure that we cover all of our bases and make sure we have a complete report,” said Martin.

If you have any information on this case, call 231-679-0051.