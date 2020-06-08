KAIR in Need of Food Pantry Volunteers

The Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, or KAIR, is in need of volunteers to work in their food pantry.

KAIR is looking for eight people to take donations, mark, and package food to pass out to those in need.

The pantry serves about 1200-1300 people per month, and has been struggling to get volunteers to do this important work since the COVID-19 outbreak.

KAIR currently has three to four people on staff, and relies on the extra hands to accept donations.

“It is vital because we rely on our volunteers to be able to provide our services,” said Cathy Somes, Executive Director of KAIR. “Without our volunteers we aren’t always able to do that.”

You can stop in to the KAIR thrift store for a volunteer application.