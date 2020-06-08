Healthy Living: Fighting Tumors

Hydrogels, or smart gels, look and feel a lot like Jell-O.

When the liquid drugs are suspended in the gelatinous hydrogels and injected into tumors, this medicine sticks around long enough to deliver the right amount of fighter cells, or meds, to battle life-threatening tumors.

Courtney Hunter has more details in Healthy Living.

These synthetic gels are said to fine-tune the body’s inflammatory response and the researchers say rather than pumping the body with toxic chemo, this manipulation of the body’s own immune system, will make the body more effective at fighting cancer cells, without the side effects.