Grand Traverse County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Grand Traverse County reported three additional cases this weekend, according to the county health department.

One, an asymptomatic woman in her 90s, was likely exposed in southern Michigan.

She has not had any community contact in northern Michigan.

A man in his 20s has symptoms and got it through community transmission, but has not had any community contact since the likely exposure.

A man in his 30s who is asymptomatic bad had contact with a known positive case.

There are no known community exposures for this case.

Grand Traverse County now has 32 confirmed cases with five deaths.

So far, 17 people have recovered there.