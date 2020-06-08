Gov. Whitmer To Request Federal Disaster Declaration Flood Damage

Nearly three weeks since a 500-year flood, the clean up continues in Gladwin and Midland Counties.

Soon they may be getting support from the federal government or at least that’s what Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be requesting later this week.

In just Midland County alone, more than 2,500 homes were damaged and more than 170 of them so far are completely gone. Only 8% of people had flood insurance, causing a big issue and more than $175 million of damage.

“It is going to take a sustained long-term effort,” says Gov. Whitmer, “Little by little we’re going to help the Midland area residents and businesses get back on their feet.”

There’s only so much local and state leaders can do and afford. So this week, Whitmer will request the abilities of a federal major disaster declaration.

“Everything from crisis counseling services for individuals to debris removal to road repair,” says Whitmer, “As well as opening up access to low interest loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, farms and nonprofits.”

Whitmer also helped stock donation boxes at Meridian Elementary School, nearly 100 a day handed out to nearby residents.

“All of these are important pieces of what is going to be a much bigger challenge for us,” Whitmer says.

There is no timeline for a recovery and certainly not a price tag.

“Getting a handle on what it means just in terms of providing water for people is something that we can’t answer with absolute certainty at this moment,” says Whitmer.

The funding will help supply the recovery, while the community will bring the heart and perseverance to get it done.

“We’re still mourning a little bit but we’re ready to go forward,” says Midland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Bone, “So now it’s up to us to rebuild this community.”

The official request will be sent to Washington DC in the next week and Whitmer says President Trump could sign it right away or it could take a few more days.