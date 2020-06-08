George Floyd Mural Defaced in N. Carolina, President Recalls National Guard from Capital

An artist in North Carolina is working on repairing her mural of George Floyd after vandals defaced it.

The artwork was painted in downtown Greensboro on the boarded up windows of a taco shop.

Sunday morning, artist Jenna Rice woke up to see blue spray paint on the portrait.

That prompted some people to team up and help her repair it, saying they won’t be defeated.

The Greensboro mayor says the mural represents “love” and “healing,” and she’s disgusted someone would deface it.

As protests continue without any sign of slowing down, the president announced plans to meet with law enforcement to discuss solutions to police brutality.

The president announced on Sunday he would be removing the National Guard from the nation’s capital, saying everything is now under “perfect control.”

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

While protests across the U.S. have been in large part peaceful over the past few days, the president has still seen criticism for his use of force.

Attorney General William Barr says the force used has been appropriate.

“Here’s what the media is missing: this was not an operation to respond to that particular crowd. It was an operation to move the perimeter one block,” Barr said.

Margaret Brennan, CBS News’ senior foreign affairs correspondent, asked, “And the methods they used you think were appropriate, is that what you’re saying?”

“When they met resistance, yes. They announced three times. They didn’t move. By the way, there was no tear gas used,” Barr said.

The president is also expected to make a speech on racial tension in the coming days.

The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court.

Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge Monday afternoon. The former Minneapolis Police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

He faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Three ex-officers who were with him were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting a murder.