Frankfort Plane Crash 1 Year Later: Report Says Cause of Engine Problems Unknown

Investigators say they were unable to pinpoint the exact cause of a plane crash that killed two men a year ago.

The crash, which happened about four miles off shore from Frankfort in May 2019, killed Emanuel Manos and Randy Dippold.

The crash’s final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board says the probable cause of the crash is “a loss of engine power.” But why the engine failed could not be determined.

Manos was the president of Detroit Salt Co. and Dippold was the pilot.

Here is a look at past reports: