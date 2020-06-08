Former Minneapolis Officer Accused of Killing George Floyd Appears in Court

The former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd made his first court appearance Monday.

Derrick Chauvin appeared via video.

The judge raised Chauvin’s bail to $1 million.

His attorney did not challenge the bail increase.

Chauvin was mostly silent during the 11 minute hearing.

Activists want an independent special prosecutor in the case.

The three other officers who were also at the scene are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

They remain in jail on $750,000 bonds.