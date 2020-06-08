Escanaba City Council Member Apologizes for Comment About Shooting Violent Demonstrators

A member of Escanaba’s City Council is apologizing for a comment he made suggesting shooting demonstrators who commit violence or vandalism during a 4th of July celebration.

Ralph Blasier said in a city council meeting last Thursday that those who threw objects at police, shot anyone or set fires “will be shot in both legs and left lying there ‘till dawn, when they’ll need to crawl to the hospital.”

Blasier apologized on Friday, calling it failed attempt at humor.

The comment comes after protests in regard to the death of George Floyd.