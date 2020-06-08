Emmet County Commissioners to Decide Future of EMGO Transit Service

Emmet County Commissioners are once again deciding the fate of their transit service known as EMGO.

We have been telling you about the service since the county first decided to create it in 2018.

The service began taking riders through Emmet County in January 2019.

It first struggled to grow its ridership, but has since seen a steady increase.

That was until the stay-at-home order in April.

Ridership dropped 75% and commissioners voted to suspend the service until June 15.

Commissioners will decide one of three options: continue the suspension, reopen the service, or cut it all together.

“It’s a service not a business, and it’s an important service, but the question is paying for it,” said Emmet County Commissioner Charlie MacInnis.

That’s the issues MacInnis has grappled with since the start of EMGO.

A tough 2020 budget had commissioners close to cutting the service last year.

Then the coronavirus happened.

“So now with our budget being as tight as it is and getting tighter every day, we have to decide if we should continue EMGO,” MacInnis said. “EMGO does provide an important service, it will be a hardship, our financial situation is such that we have to make some tough decisions and this is one.”

“I think the COVID-19 crisis has really highlighted the impact of social isolation,” said Heidi Gustine, Executive Director for the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan.

Gustine is advocating commissioners keep the service.

“The county commissioners seriously consider, not just for meeting the vulnerable needs, but meeting the changing needs of our communities, that is part of ensuring our economic survival and having our basic needs met,” Gustine said.

Her biggest concern…

“If you take that away, what’s going to replace it,” Gustine said. “There is no other alternative.”

And she does understand the tough spot the county is in.

“We are in a time of tough budget decisions so if this cannot continue to be funded as it was, I would challenge what else can we do to ensure the needs of our communities are met” Gustine said.

