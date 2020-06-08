Driver Killed in Midland Co. Crash, Passenger Injured

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash in Midland County Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just before 6 p.m. on West Prairie Road, east of South Magrudder Road.

22-year-old Bryton Lalonde, from Greendale Township, was killed.

Deputies say she was driving the Jeep, which strayed to the shoulder of the road, lost control, and overturned. She died at the scene.

The car’s 21-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Midland County says Lalonde was not wearing a seat belt and it’s unknown if the passenger had one. The crash is still under investigation.